Reader's View: Taxes are too high to eat out, live in Duluth

Thank goodness there is another new restaurant coming to the area, and it's not in the city limits of Duluth. Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar is being planned for a location on Island Lake. It will be a pleasure for those of us on retirement income to go there, even if we won’t be able to avoid President Joe Biden’s inflationary product costs. Biden killed our oil independence, and we still pay higher-than-ever gasoline prices, which wasn’t helped by his purposely almost emptying the Strategic Oil Reserve.

But by dining outside of Duluth, we still avoid Mayor Emily Larson’s pothole-fixing half-percent sales tax, which pushes the sales tax on eating out in Duluth past 11%. That’s the equivalent of adding an extra dessert to our bill.

And have you avoided any potholes in the streets of Duluth lately? Where is all the revenue going that Larson promised would fix all the city streets in years to come? Are there any streets too narrow to pass because of snowbanks crowding the roadway in your neighborhood? Did the revenue go to the $12 million spent to improve ventilation and air handling in City Hall, where Larson’s office is located?

We see Larson out and about and hear her shallow promises, which her liberal followers eat up.

I’ve been a Duluth resident for 21 years — but not for much longer!

Ron Klehr

Duluth