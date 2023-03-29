99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Taxes a price we pay for quality of life

From the letter: "Anti-'socialist' hysteria contained in right-wing talking points ignores the benefits of our publicly funded fire departments, postal service, educational institutions, (and more)."

Opinion by David A. Sorensen, Duluth
Today at 2:50 PM

Letters to the editor in the News Tribune occasionally encourage Minnesotans to move south and pay lower taxes, but southern states offer a warning of what Republicans’ anti-tax endgame would look like. Low-tax southern states consistently rank at the bottom of indexes for health outcomes, education levels, income levels, life expectancy, quality of life, unionization, etc. If that’s what you want, go ahead and move.

Minnesota ranks near the top of such indexes, partly because of our acceptance of taxation as a price we pay for living in a civilized world. Of course not all taxes are good. Almost $1 trillion going to a bloated military while the U.S. remains the only advanced country without universal health care is a travesty. But the Republican “taxes-are-bad” refrain is simplistic hooey. When a water main breaks in below-zero weather and a city crew spends hours in the cold keeping water flowing where it should, and away from where it shouldn’t, that’s a benefit of living in a civilized society based on taxes.

The anti-“socialist” hysteria contained in right-wing talking points ignores the benefits of our publicly funded fire departments, postal service, educational institutions, police departments, infrastructure, veterans’ services, parks, and forests, etc.

In the booming economy of the 1960s, tax rates on the wealthy were higher than today. In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan cut taxes on the wealthy and transformed America from the world’s largest creditor nation into the world’s largest debtor. He also raised payroll taxes, then funneled what should have gone toward Social Security into a general fund. Social Security is a separate fund that doesn’t contribute to the deficit, but Reagan needed to mask the effects of his tax cuts and military expansion. We’re still dealing with his failures, but he remains a Republican icon.

David A. Sorensen

Duluth

