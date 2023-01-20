Reader's View: Tax credits can help keep King’s dream alive

Jim Newton’s thoughtful Jan. 14 “Local View” column about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the forward thinkers keeping his dream alive reminded us that we can be inspired to be dream promoters.

Our democracy gives us the opportunity to elect and guide our members of Congress. By calling and writing them, we can call for legislation like renewing the Child Tax Credit that lifted millions of children and families out of poverty. Similar legislation for a renters’ tax credit could help stop the flow to homelessness, especially for the millions of families paying more than half of their income for rent.

These and other initiatives can help keep Dr. King’s dream alive and our country on the road to equity for all — and we can be the ones to make sure it happens!

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

