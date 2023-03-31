99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Reader's View

Reader's View: Tackle downtown safety, potholes before nukes

From the letter: "Working (in) downtown (Duluth), ... my colleagues and I were constantly hassled and at times threatened by people using our infrastructure and buildings as shelter."

Opinion by Mike Schneider, Duluth
Today at 4:04 PM

I’ve lived here in Duluth about 35 years, and I’ve never been so disgusted with this city!

I retired March 31 after 32½ years working downtown, where my colleagues and I were constantly hassled and at times threatened by people using our infrastructure and buildings as shelter, especially during the winter.

How about our city leaders figure this out — and let the appropriate parties in Washington, D.C., tackle nuclear war (“Duluth City Council divided on stand against nuclear weapons,” March 14). Fixing the streets would be acceptable as well. I could go on and on. I’ll leave it at that for now.

Revitalizing downtown means many things. To me, it would mean not dodging potholes and feeling safe while there.

Mike Schneider

Duluth

