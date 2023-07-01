Reader's View: Survey says, Duluth’s a friendly place

Published here and now, the results of a scientific survey on human interaction and tolerance amongst a diverse sample of Duluthians and visitors show the city of Duluth to be one of the most friendly cities in the USA.

The survey used tight rules and regulations, and highly controlled conditions. Although the survey was conducted only in the Central Hillside neighborhood, the respondents were representative of different ethnic groups and sexes. They were transient by foot, near pharmacies, a hospital, colleges, and food stores.

Survey control was my front porch, and respondents were on the sidewalk in front of the porch, walking by. No one was paid. No one was forced to respond. Control said, "Hello" to each passerby, loudly, clearly, and firmly, with no inflection. The survey tabulated every response, from more than 100 participants, during a 30-day period.

Eliminating the blank stares that were considered nonresponsive and thus not counted, there was not one — that's 0% — negative comment or rude hand gesture. That's 100% positive. There were smiles, waves, and greetings.

Because of the diversity in respondents, the Central Hillside survey can be extrapolated out to conclude and assume the same truth for the entire city of Duluth. Comparing our population, we would be the most friendly city in Minnesota.

Yes, Duluth is one of the most friendly cities in the U.S. — and we have the survey to prove it.

Dan Ramlow

Duluth

