Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Survey says, Duluth’s a friendly place

There were smiles, waves, and greetings.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Dan Ramlow, Duluth
Today at 8:16 AM

Published here and now, the results of a scientific survey on human interaction and tolerance amongst a diverse sample of Duluthians and visitors show the city of Duluth to be one of the most friendly cities in the USA.

The survey used tight rules and regulations, and highly controlled conditions. Although the survey was conducted only in the Central Hillside neighborhood, the respondents were representative of different ethnic groups and sexes. They were transient by foot, near pharmacies, a hospital, colleges, and food stores.

Survey control was my front porch, and respondents were on the sidewalk in front of the porch, walking by. No one was paid. No one was forced to respond. Control said, "Hello" to each passerby, loudly, clearly, and firmly, with no inflection. The survey tabulated every response, from more than 100 participants, during a 30-day period.

Eliminating the blank stares that were considered nonresponsive and thus not counted, there was not one — that's 0% — negative comment or rude hand gesture. That's 100% positive. There were smiles, waves, and greetings.

Because of the diversity in respondents, the Central Hillside survey can be extrapolated out to conclude and assume the same truth for the entire city of Duluth. Comparing our population, we would be the most friendly city in Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, Duluth is one of the most friendly cities in the U.S. — and we have the survey to prove it.

Dan Ramlow

Duluth

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Democrats’ actions show the party is evil
June 28, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Warner Gouin, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Classified documents belong to us all
June 28, 2023 06:47 AM
 · 
By  Stephen Wedel, Hermantown
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Minnesota DFL has a rhetoric problem
June 26, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Alicia Leiviska, Aitkin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: The best vacations help you forget the day
July 01, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Iron Range woman pleads guilty to sexually assaulting infant
June 30, 2023 07:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Falcon chick covered in downy white feathers
Northland Outdoors
Falcon chicks banded at Minnesota Power facility
June 30, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Owen Resberg / Duluth News Tribune
stock image of red gasoline nozzle on top of $1 bills
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Kwik Trip 'shortage' concerns city leaders
July 01, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan