Reader's View: Support wild elk restoration legislation

On Feb. 14, the Minnesota House Committee on the Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy approved a bill (AND moved it favorably to the omnibus bill) to fund wild elk restoration on the Fond du Lac Reservation and public Fond du Lac State Forest where elk were native.

This was great news. This inspiring project and plan, which was the tribe's idea, has been approved by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, which has also supported and funded the project, testified in favor of the $4 million funding bill before the committee. Tribal Chairman Kevin R. Dupuis Sr. and the bill's author Rep. Alicia Kozlowski, DFL-Duluth, also testified.

Kozlowski said the bill (I attended the hearing) also has a Senate sponsor. Dupuis told the committee the tribe will work closely with the DNR to be sure the transplanted elk, which will come from northwestern Minnesota, are healthy. Additionally, they will be released in small groups over time in the manner of a successful release in Tennessee, he said. Another person testified that local farmers, which are few, would be compensated for any damage the elk might do to their crops.

If you can, please contact your state rep and senator to support this important wildlife conservation legislation. You don't get many chances to help bring back such a charismatic creature as the mighty elk!

Mark Herwig

White Bear Lake, Minnesota

The writer is a landowner on the southern border of the Fond du Lac State Forest who lived in Duluth in the 1970s while studying at the University of Minnesota Duluth.