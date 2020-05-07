Reader's View: Support churches, service organizations

We retired “Old Guys,” as we call ourselves, meet Thursdays via Zoom and often discuss issues covered by the News Tribune. Recent News Tribune articles have helped raise public understanding of why medical scientists need to lead us out of the pandemic, with economic recovery to follow slowly but surely.

An April 18 story reported on a protest in St. Paul outside the governor’s house with about 800 people, elbow to elbow, chanting, “Reopen Minnesota!”

A Sam Cook column on April 20 recalled great canoe trips and campfires with friends, recognizing the need to responsibly wait to be with friends until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed.

An April 23 story was about newspapers and how reporting has been impacted by COVID-19 concerns.

An April 25 story said high short-term hospital financial losses should be recoverable by safely returning to normal operations and, potentially, with help from Congress.

Tim Walz and other governors are expressing caution. They should be congratulated for putting aside politics and using the best scientific minds in our country to help administer efforts to control the COVID-19 epidemic effectively and efficiently. Most members of Congress understand this and have crafted legislation providing unemployment benefits and financial assistance to those who lose their jobs due to COVID-19-related production closures. They understand the U.S. Treasury can afford the cost of this legislation. With a gradual return to work, the federal cost will be gradually repaid by corresponding increased income taxes.

For now we need to support local services, personal-care people, and take-out meals. We need to send additional contributions to our churches and service organizations that serve the unmet needs of others in our community.

Dick Swenson

Duluth

The writer submitted this on behalf of his Old Guys group: Richard Anderson, Thomas Boman, Mathew Eckman, Greg Garmer, Craig Grau, Mark Osthus, and John Sippola are all of Duluth.