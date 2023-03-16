Reader's View: Suit against the city could be painful for taxpayers
I was informed the city attorney's office does not track time and expenses for specific matters.
The current Duluth city administration has us embroiled in two lawsuits.
Defamation and First Class Amendment retaliation claims from Eric Ringsred carry with them potentially large burdens for the taxpaying public if lost, especially the retaliation issue ("Ringsred, city of Duluth headed to Minnesota Supreme Court," Dec. 17).
A class action lawsuit over storm water fees also presents a risk to the public ("Businesses in Duluth sue city for 'unfair' stormwater fees," Nov. 2021).
I requested from the city the expenses for defending the defamation suit, to date. I was informed the city attorney's office does not track time and expenses for specific matters.
This is an administration that seems to pinch every nickel spent by firefighters and snow plow drivers, so it seems odd there is no tabulation on the money spent defending these lawsuits to date. This has the appearance of defective management.
ADVERTISEMENT
That the mayor, one former and one current City Council member, and a former city attorney are or all have been named in the defamation suit is beyond belief.
Darrel Alm
Duluth
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.
ADVERTISEMENT