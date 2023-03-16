6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Suit against the city could be painful for taxpayers

I was informed the city attorney's office does not track time and expenses for specific matters.

Opinion by Darrel Alm, Duluth
Today at 1:00 PM

The current Duluth city administration has us embroiled in two lawsuits.

Defamation and First Class Amendment retaliation claims from Eric Ringsred carry with them potentially large burdens for the taxpaying public if lost, especially the retaliation issue ("Ringsred, city of Duluth headed to Minnesota Supreme Court," Dec. 17).

A class action lawsuit over storm water fees also presents a risk to the public ("Businesses in Duluth sue city for 'unfair' stormwater fees," Nov. 2021).

I requested from the city the expenses for defending the defamation suit, to date. I was informed the city attorney's office does not track time and expenses for specific matters.

This is an administration that seems to pinch every nickel spent by firefighters and snow plow drivers, so it seems odd there is no tabulation on the money spent defending these lawsuits to date. This has the appearance of defective management.

That the mayor, one former and one current City Council member, and a former city attorney are or all have been named in the defamation suit is beyond belief.

Darrel Alm
Duluth

