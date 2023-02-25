Reader's View: Story an attack on Christianity, Christian values

I found the Feb. 15 story, “Religious television ads under scrutiny,” to be a contemptible, hateful lashing out against Christianity and Christian values, specifically, the inflammatory subheadline, “‘He Gets Us' ads have donors with anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion ties."

The subheadline seemed deliberately meant to subvert the purpose of these ads, making them seem hateful and disgusting, where they really were meant to lead people to a more loving and fulfilled lifestyle in Jesus.

The article later sheepishly explained that, essentially, the subheadline was untrue, as the organization is not affiliated with the viewpoints of its donors — or any specific Christian denomination; it is focused only on bringing people to Jesus.

I was shocked that an article the News Tribune ran would so viciously attempt to work against the efforts of a religious organization. I realize the News Tribune did not write the article, but the newspaper's choice to include it reflects very poorly on its status as a professional, upstanding reporter of facts. Instead, it gives us readers a view of an entity willing to make spiteful attacks on Christian values and organizations that support them.

Campbell Amundson

Hermantown