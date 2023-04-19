Reader's View: Stop wasting time, enact ‘real gun control’
Wasting time and lives on definitions (gun-lobby smokescreens) and politics as usual is not helpful.
Regarding the constant toll of gun violence, our delegates in Washington, D.C. — namely Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and Rep. Pete Stauber — need to get something done.
Wasting time and lives on definitions (gun-lobby smokescreens) and politics as usual is not helpful. We need real gun control now. It's long past time for a ban on all assault-capable weapons and accessories such as high-capacity ammunition magazines.
Peter Krause
Duluth
