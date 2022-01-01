Reader's View: Stop supporting two sets of rules for guns

The Dec. 16 letter, “Change gun laws to end mass shootings” — being little more than “woulda, coulda, shoulda” — suggested that by not exercising Second Amendment rights during what the letter called a “protest” in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse wouldn't have attracted attention, leading to the shootings of three others.

In reality, during a riot, where defund-police activism caused police to stand down, a law-abiding citizen doing his civic duty clearly used every means to escape harm, until he couldn’t.

Contrary to the letter’s tortured interpretations, human rights were conceptualized as natural and inviolable long before the Founders, realizing their primacy, conceived of restricting government by a declaration of rights.

But the letter — like the Brady group, whose website lists gun-discharge incidents — short on facts, including outright lies and misinformation, seemed to blame the gun. Like always. Based on the logic, having a fire extinguisher implies intent to start fires and buckling your seat belt implies intent to crash your car.

Why didn’t those who were shot run away? A convicted felon carrying a concealed weapon without a permit testified he wasn’t fired upon until he aimed his pistol at Rittenhouse. Like the guy who kicked Rittenhouse in the face while he was on the ground, both were allowed to go free, a scenario repeated at federal, state, and county levels nationwide.

Criminals are far too often released to reoffend while law-abiding citizens are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. A Dec. 18 Townhall column, “The Rule of Law Has Been Replaced by One Set of Rules for the Left and Another for the Right,” compared actual cases to how the U.S. Courts website defines “ the rule of law ” and concluded, “This no longer exists in the United States.”

If the letter writer stops supporting two sets of rules, he won’t have to move to Australia.

Warner Gouin

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota