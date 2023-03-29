Reader's View: Stop qualifying adjectives, adverbs
'Extremely silent.' Really? Why not just 'silent'?
Degree adverbs and adjectives are words that enhance an action or event. For example, the recent northern lights could be described as simply beautiful or incredibly beautiful and I think most people who saw them might agree.
The two most overused words, I believe, are “extremely” and “incredibly.” Television and print reporters beat these words to death to the point where, I believe, they are losing significance. Do people work hard? No, they must work extremely hard. I wonder what they did to get to “extremely.” An athlete makes a difficult play. Incredibly difficult? I guess, if it never would be duplicated, but it likely will happen again.
A statement that really hit recently was an article about an individual’s reaction to a harsh comment. The individual remained extremely silent, the article stated. Really?
To those who write, people work hard; study hard; or are noisy, silent, tall, short, fat, or skinny: That’s enough description! If the weather is cold, hot, or rainy, it’s not necessarily incredible (likely to happen again) or extreme ( worse maybe around the corner or 500 years from now), but worse will almost certainly happen.
I implore those who report and talk or write: Save those degree adverbs and adjectives for events or actions that actually deserve the distinction.
ADVERTISEMENT
George Balach
Duluth and The Villages, Florida
________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the
author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for
style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.
ADVERTISEMENT