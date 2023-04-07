Reader's View: Stop political games, raise the debt ceiling
Constituents are paying attention.
U.S. House Republicans have created a debt-ceiling crisis that doesn’t need to exist. Republicans and Democrats together raised the debt ceiling three times during the administration of President Donald Trump, with no strings attached. Time is running out before we reach the point of unprecedented default and crashing the economy!
Rep. Pete Stauber can do something about this, but so far he has remained solidly with his most-extreme right-wing colleagues. As a retiree whose savings are partly tied to the stock market, I urge Rep. Stauber to stop the political games and to raise the debt ceiling now. Constituents are paying attention.
Roslyn Hjermstad
Cannon Falls, Minnesota
The writer is a summer resident of the Fish Lake area near Duluth.
