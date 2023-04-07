50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Stop political games, raise the debt ceiling

Constituents are paying attention.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Roslyn Hjermstad, Cannon Falls, Minnesota
Today at 7:21 AM

U.S. House Republicans have created a debt-ceiling crisis that doesn’t need to exist. Republicans and Democrats together raised the debt ceiling three times during the administration of President Donald Trump, with no strings attached. Time is running out before we reach the point of unprecedented default and crashing the economy!

Rep. Pete Stauber can do something about this, but so far he has remained solidly with his most-extreme right-wing colleagues. As a retiree whose savings are partly tied to the stock market, I urge Rep. Stauber to stop the political games and to raise the debt ceiling now. Constituents are paying attention.

Roslyn Hjermstad

Cannon Falls, Minnesota

The writer is a summer resident of the Fish Lake area near Duluth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Sorry, DNT, but nukes are a local concern
April 03, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Robert Kosuth, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: 'Is anyone upset about school shootings?'
April 03, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Jim Waldo, Duluth and Green Valley, Arizona
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Recall Confederate soldiers' courage, devotion
April 03, 2023 08:21 AM
 · 
By  Arthur G. Germaine Jr., Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Woman holds paintbrush as she talks in front of a moose painting.
Arts and Entertainment
Two Harbors woman paints Cloquet man's moose photo — and wins global art competition
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
tree with dead leaves and some bark missing
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Spring signs of hungry wildlife visible
April 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Minnesota black bear
Northland Outdoors
More Minnesota bear permits available this year
April 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
040723.N.DNT.PoliceAwardsC1.jpg
Local
Duluth police honor officer of the year, other award winners
April 06, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen