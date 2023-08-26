6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Stop electing climate deniers

Deniers will probably continue to insist global warming is a hoax or a massive money-making scheme cooked up by thousands of conspiracy-weaving climate scientists.

Opinion by Peter W. Johnson, Superior
Today at 11:40 AM

Recently, millions of Americans experienced weeks of brutal heat, so brutal the temperatures were considered perhaps the highest in human history. So this should finally point global-warming deniers in the direction of reducing carbon dioxide worldwide.

However, deniers will probably continue to insist global warming is a hoax or a massive money-making scheme cooked up by thousands of conspiracy-weaving climate scientists. Right? Unfortunately, some on the right never miss a possible spin or a chance to alter facts. And when it comes to admitting the climate truth, large oil companies refuse .

We are officially in an El Nino year (when extra amounts of heat typically arise from Earth's equatorial regions), and as the cycle continues into La Nina years, Earth will likely experience at least one year that is not as warm as temperatures are this year. La Nina years will still be very warm but perhaps not quite as oppressive as 2023.Thus, anti-global warming forces might use that to willfully ignore the several once-in-500-years and once-in-1,000-years extreme weather events since 2000 or that the current year may represent an all-time high.

We have also experienced an incredible proliferation of wildfires and record floods in the eastern U.S., yet deniers might still claim 2023 was just an anomaly that signifies nothing.

Our only chance to avoid a tipping point is to stop electing government officials who are in the pockets of Big Oil and to make the public aware of the various bogus arguments commonly used by deniers.

The one thing climate scientists have worried about the most is that our rapidly rising temperatures might happen sooner than expected. A Guardian article thought global warming would become critical by 2030 — and we are now in 2023!

Peter W. Johnson

Superior

