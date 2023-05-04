Reader's View: Stop censoring conservative viewpoints

In the Bible’s book of Psalms, it reads, "The fool says in his heart there is no God."

All too often, wealthy people who do not fear God seek to control us. You can see evil emanating from Sen. Chuck Schumer when he talks to the Senate. Much of the media is corrupt. Many of our politicians have been corrupted by a thirst for money and power. The Bible also says, "The love of money is the root of all evil."

Our Constitution requires us to be a moral people, but much immoral legislation is enacted. Wealthy people are funding disorder. Families lack moral foundations. People are not reading the Bible or attending Bible-based churches.

We need to pray for a revival in our country. We need for the left to stop censoring conservative viewpoints. We need to follow God's commandments. We need honesty and integrity. We need fair elections.

Caroline Burley

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR









