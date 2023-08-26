Reader's View: Stop censoring conservative speech

It is a tragedy when someone has aspirations beyond their capabilities.

Hate is a destructive emotion. Greed for money and power destroys many. Our country contains many Christians. If we are to survive, we need leaders who fear God.

Most people want voter ID. Democrats don't because they can't win a fair election.

People need opportunity and hope. The rich have to stop robbing the rest of us. We need to stop censoring conservative speech. We need to eliminate bias in the media.

God commands us to love one another.

Caroline Burley

Duluth

