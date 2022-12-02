Reader's View: Stock-buying suggestion was out of touch

The Nov. 20 “Other View” editorial in the News Tribune (“ Stop shaming US oil companies for making money ”), from the Chicago Tribune, included the bizarre suggestion that American families can sustain themselves by purchasing stock from Exxon Mobil. But the American middle class is struggling to put food on the table and living paycheck to paycheck just to get by. Middle-class families can't afford to buy stocks at $110 a share. They are struggling just to stay afloat! Big Oil might as well say, “Let them eat cake," which would also be an out-of-touch suggestion.

President Joe Biden didn't cause our current economic situation. When he took office, he inherited President Donald Trump's mishandling of COVID-19 and increasing gas prices. Other administrations have increased interest rates successfully to tame inflation, most notably President Ronald Reagan's, with Paul Volcker running the Federal Reserve, and our current increases in gas prices were caused primarily by disruptions in our supply chain (and Trump's abysmal failure to manage the pandemic), as well as the influence of OPEC, which does as it pleases.

Our current unemployment rate is low, which would normally increase competition.

Exxon Mobil and other companies are making record profits. Together, they have the ability to fix prices instead of competing with each other.

Corporations do exist to make profits, as the editorial stated. But in our time of need, they have largely ignored main street. In Exxon's case, that’s in spite of $19.7 billion in profits in just one quarter. So, the idea that corporations are helping by paying large dividends to their investors is laughable, because people in the middle and lower classes just cannot afford to invest in any stocks — even at $110 a share.

Biden has become a popular GOP scapegoat. Republicans seem to feel they must use every trick in the book to discredit his accomplishments.

Peter W. Johnson

Superior

