Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Stigma prevents mental health help

May I offer a different perspective?

Opinion by Harold Maio, Fort Myers, Florida
Today at 12:09 PM

The stigma surrounding mental health conditions and seeking help has been greatly reduced among today’s young people (“ Northland lacks teen mental health resources ,” June 30).

May I offer a different perspective?

The influence of those taught and teaching, trained to that prejudice, has diminished, increasing the numbers of people seeking help.

Harold A. Maio

Fort Myers, Florida

