Reader's View: Staying home can bring us closer to God

This stay-at-home time has good points. The Almighty God, who created the heavens and Earth and people, told us to obey His commandments. He loves us and wants to protect us from that bad guy with the tail and horns (the devil).

Why did we remove the Ten Commandments from our public buildings and start doing things “our way?” We’ve gotten into too many shootings, drugs, and immorality. At home with family is where Bible reading and talking with God (not texting Him) should be. God gave children to parents, not to schools and governments. Let’s get to know Him better and do what He says. There is hope for us if we say, “OK, God, your way.”

Joann Anderson

Cloquet