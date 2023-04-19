99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Stauber’s support for transplants appreciated

After sharing our story with Rep. Pete Stauber, he signed a letter to support increasing funding to improve access to bone-marrow transplants.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Steve Busam, Duluth
Today at 12:32 PM

A person who we had never met saved my wife’s life. That stranger gave my wife more time to spend with her 10 grandchildren.

When my wife Roberta was battling acute myeloid leukemia, she needed a bone-marrow transplant to survive. Thousands of patients diagnosed with a blood cancer like my wife's depend on a stranger who is willing to donate their life-saving cells. Thanks to these heroic donors and to the nation's bone-marrow registry, we found a volunteer donor.

The Nation’s Registry, which is in part funded by Congress, helps patients like my wife to find their match. Finding a match is just the first step in a long journey that can have many barriers. A modest funding increase from Congress will help address these challenges by boosting donor-recruitment efforts, so every patient has a chance to find a donor, and by expanding a successful program to increase testing for potential matches through community physicians.

After sharing our story with Rep. Pete Stauber, he signed a letter to support increasing funding to improve access to bone-marrow transplants. I appreciate that Rep. Stauber is carrying on a long-standing tradition of bipartisan support for this incredible program — so more people can have a second chance at life and see their families grow like ours.

Steve Busam

Duluth

Reader's View.jpg
Reader's View.jpg
Reader's View.jpg
Running back crosses the plane
a hand holds a spoon over a round ceramic dish containing a yellow, crusty food
high school boys play ice hockey
Portrait of light-skinned bearded man in blue suit and eyeglasses, holding a baton and smiling against a black background.
