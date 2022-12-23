Reader's View: Stauber’s demagoguery ignorant of facts

In a Dec. 2 email to constituents, Congressman Pete Stauber once again couldn’t resist being a tool for President Donald Trump, complaining how President Joe Biden’s policies “bend the knee to Communist China.” He promised instead that the Republican-led House would hold China accountable and end a “chokehold” on supply chains.

The congressman must have missed the news. Concerning economic and national security, Biden led passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, spurring major semiconductor reinvestment in the U.S. The TSMC semiconductor manufacturing company is investing $40 billion to expand its new fab facility in Arizona, as is Intel in Ohio, Micron in New York, and Samsung in Texas.

In Minnesota, Talon Metals recently commended Biden for leading the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Stauber voted against. This legislation promotes electric-vehicle adoption, charging infrastructure, and the development of materials needed for domestic battery production, including nickel. Once online, Talon’s Tamarack copper-nickel-cobalt deposit will be a major resource in our domestic supply chain, aided by the Biden administration's listing of nickel as a critical U.S. mineral.

Strategically, Biden’s administration twice in 2022 restricted the export of semiconductor technology to China, and he signed a new submarine-technology agreement with the UK and Australia, with an eye on the Pacific. In another arena, Biden hosted leaders from nearly 50 African nations to counterbalance growing Chinese influence.

These examples do not seem like a president choosing China over America, as Stauber asserted.

While Stauber stamps his feet about human rights, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was brave enough to make a trip to Taiwan in the face of Chinese threats.

Pay attention. It’s all in the news. Stauber’s demagoguery is rhetorically ignorant of facts, lacks humility, and sows hate within our country. He closes his mind to constructive dialogue.

John Goodge

Duluth

