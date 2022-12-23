Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Reader's View: Stauber’s demagoguery ignorant of facts

The congressman must have missed the news.

Opinion by John Goodge, Duluth
December 23, 2022 08:03 AM
In a Dec. 2 email to constituents, Congressman Pete Stauber once again couldn’t resist being a tool for President Donald Trump, complaining how President Joe Biden’s policies “bend the knee to Communist China.” He promised instead that the Republican-led House would hold China accountable and end a “chokehold” on supply chains.

The congressman must have missed the news. Concerning economic and national security, Biden led passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, spurring major semiconductor reinvestment in the U.S. The TSMC semiconductor manufacturing company is investing $40 billion to expand its new fab facility in Arizona, as is Intel in Ohio, Micron in New York, and Samsung in Texas.

In Minnesota, Talon Metals recently commended Biden for leading the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Stauber voted against. This legislation promotes electric-vehicle adoption, charging infrastructure, and the development of materials needed for domestic battery production, including nickel. Once online, Talon’s Tamarack copper-nickel-cobalt deposit will be a major resource in our domestic supply chain, aided by the Biden administration's listing of nickel as a critical U.S. mineral.

Strategically, Biden’s administration twice in 2022 restricted the export of semiconductor technology to China, and he signed a new submarine-technology agreement with the UK and Australia, with an eye on the Pacific. In another arena, Biden hosted leaders from nearly 50 African nations to counterbalance growing Chinese influence.

These examples do not seem like a president choosing China over America, as Stauber asserted.

While Stauber stamps his feet about human rights, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was brave enough to make a trip to Taiwan in the face of Chinese threats.

Pay attention. It’s all in the news. Stauber’s demagoguery is rhetorically ignorant of facts, lacks humility, and sows hate within our country. He closes his mind to constructive dialogue.

John Goodge

Duluth

Letters to the editor are a critical part of the community dialogue, and the News Tribune attempts to publish all letters of opinion meeting our requirements.
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility. Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous, or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive local view columns of about 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnewscom.

