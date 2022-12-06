Reader's View: Stauber should step in to help laid-off miners

With unemployment benefits for 410 laid-off miners now expired, where has Congressman Pete Stauber been? His campaign slogan included protecting our values, but little apparently has been done to help 410 of his constituents (“ Unemployment benefits expire for laid-off miners ,” Nov. 29).

Stauber could get off his backside and fight for these workers. He could act as a go-between to help get the royalty dispute straightened out between Cleveland-Cliffs and Mesabi Trust. That would be the job of a congressman working for his district.

Terry Mikulich

Pine City, Minnesota

