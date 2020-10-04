Reader's View: Stauber, Navarro pushed fear, division

For generations, northern Minnesota has grappled with seemingly conflicting priorities between preserving our natural resources and supporting our mining traditions. Minnesotans want to protect our land, air, and water. We also want to support the 100 years-plus tradition of Minnesota mining.

Balance is the way Minnesota can move forward. Supporting one priority at the expense of the other leads to unsustainable outcomes. White House assistant Peter Navarro and Rep. Pete Stauber’s Sept. 19 opinion piece made disturbing claims inferring that one priority must win at the other’s expense (Local View: “ Minnesota mining, manufacturing leading a great American comeback” ).

Extracting resources from the earth without recognizing its ultimate unsustainability is unwise, particularly when it involves sulfide mining. At some point, mining must abandon practices that harm the earth, and the economic future of mining does not look strong. According to a 2018 article by MinnPost, “Mining is directly responsible for about 0.2 percent of Minnesota’s jobs. Employment in mining has been dropping in the long-term, thanks to automation and outsourcing.”

Navarro and Stauber characterized alternatives, however, as “extreme anti-jobs policies,” a scare tactic Minnesotans know is false. Minnesota’s “clean energy jobs … have historically been some of the fastest-growing,” Clean Energy Economy Minnesota reports, citing the Bureau of Labor statistics.

Instead of pandering to fears that jobs will be taken from us, our political leaders should help Minnesota transition to a long-term environmentally sustainable economy. The Economist considers Navarro an “eccentric” friend of the president’s, and he’s not an actual member of the White House cabinet.

Stauber, unfortunately, goes along with Navarro’s unsubstantiated claims. Instead of offering a vision of a sustainable future, Stauber continues to promote us-versus-them tactics. Minnesotans know miners aren’t necessarily anti-environment and environmentalists aren’t automatically anti-jobs. Our future depends on leaders committed to following the guidance of experts, listening to environmental groups, and evaluating mines on their merits.

Mark Harvey

Duluth