Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Stauber improving global relations

He is recognizing important issues for the U.S. Congress and working to improve our relations to the world.

Opinion by Larry Spears, Duluth
Today at 11:42 AM

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber should be commended for considering a House vote to cancel the authorization for military engagement in Iraq. He is recognizing important issues for the U.S. Congress and working to improve our relations to the world.

Larry Spears

Duluth

