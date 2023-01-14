Reader's View: Stauber can protect seniors from his own party

I watched the chaos unfold in the U.S. House the first week of January as the Republican Party failed to pick a speaker in its first 14 tries. I thought about how many of these same representatives voted to overturn the election of President Joe Biden hours after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021.

Given this track record, I worried about where this party was headed next. I didn't have to wait long, as it appears Republicans are now aiming to make significant changes to Medicare and Social Security, as Huffpost reported Jan. 9. Will our 8th Congressional District Rep. Pete Stauber vote to protect his constituents' access to these programs? Or will he side with the radicals running the House?

Andrew Streitz

Duluth

