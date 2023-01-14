99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader's View: Stauber can protect seniors from his own party

It appears Republicans are now aiming to make significant changes to Medicare and Social Security, as Huffpost reported Jan. 9.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Andrew Streitz, Duluth
January 14, 2023 09:09 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I watched the chaos unfold in the U.S. House the first week of January as the Republican Party failed to pick a speaker in its first 14 tries. I thought about how many of these same representatives voted to overturn the election of President Joe Biden hours after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021.

Given this track record, I worried about where this party was headed next. I didn't have to wait long, as it appears Republicans are now aiming to make significant changes to Medicare and Social Security, as Huffpost reported Jan. 9. Will our 8th Congressional District Rep. Pete Stauber vote to protect his constituents' access to these programs? Or will he side with the radicals running the House?

Andrew Streitz

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to the editor are a critical part of the community dialogue, and the News Tribune attempts to publish all letters of opinion meeting our requirements.
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility. Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous, or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive local view columns of about 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnewscom.

Related Topics: READERS VIEWPETE STAUBERREPUBLICAN PARTYSOCIAL SECURITYMEDICARE
What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: War just as unwarranted in Iraq as Ukraine
Peace cannot be reached by a country under attack by laying down its arms.
January 13, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Frank Erickson, Minneapolis
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Sad when Trump looked to as a role model
From the letter: "I begged to differ when (a letter to the editor) claimed Trump is the subject of persecution and referred to the former president’s critics as Pharisees."
January 08, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  James N. Bragge, Carlton
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: How far will Netanyahu's anti-LGBTQ go?
Will he require the wearing of yellow stars?
January 07, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Jim Waldo, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: GOP apologist must be in alternate universe
From the letter: "Pathetic, nonsensical attempts at propaganda are apparently what pass for serious debate in the current Republican Party."
January 04, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  David A. Sorensen, Duluth