Reader's View: Stauber bamboozled by anti-labor colleagues?

In February, I wrote to Congressman Pete Stauber, asking him to support the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act. It is aimed at restoring power to the labor movement under the framework of the National Labor Relations Act, power that has been eroded by GOP-controlled congresses over several decades. Stauber replied, saying he would not support the bill because of two provisions.

“A section of the bill extends National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) back-pay guarantees to illegal immigrants, effectively endorsing the hiring of those who did not come into our country legally over our local, union workforce,” he wrote. This comment made no sense to me. Employers who fail to pay back pay owed to employees are guilty of wage theft. If illegal immigrants are not protected, this gives an incentive to employers to hire illegals. Extending back-pay guarantees to illegals, as the PRO Act would do, removes this incentive to hire illegals.

Also mentioned by Stauber: “The bill also requires a mandatory, binding two-year contract written by an agency in Washington, D.C., that has no labor or business experience, after only 120 days of negotiating following initiation of contract discussions.” I believe this refers to provisions aimed at preventing employer-stalling in first contract negotiations, a practice that has become all too common in recent years and has weakened support for newly formed unions. The agency named by the PRO Act to play the role Stauber mentions is the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, created in the Labor-Management Relations Act of 1947 (the Taft-Hartley Act). The agency has more than 70 years of experience dealing with labor-management contract negotiations.

I am left wondering whether Congressman Stauber has been bamboozled by some of his anti-labor GOP colleagues or whether the congressman is trying to bamboozle me.

Richard Hudelson

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth