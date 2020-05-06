Reader's View: Stauber a nice guy, but that’s not enough

By all accounts, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber is a nice enough guy. For sure he is a very quick study. Just look at his learning in less than two years in Washington, D.C.

It started with his full-throated support for $2 trillion in giveaways that overwhelmingly went to the wealthiest individuals and the largest, most profitable corporations. It mostly went to mining companies and hedge-fund managers, not miners, nurses, or schoolteachers.

Then there was his alarming silence when his party’s policies allowed putting kids in cages on the border.

And his steady, stalwart, often enthusiastic support of his party’s president, who has arguably led the most corrupt administration in history, an administration that has swung from outright profiteering to petty grift. He explained away the president’s impeachment and his use of the federal government to pressure foreign governments to interfere (once again) in our elections. He stood proudly with and applauded the president whose delays, raw incompetency, and lies worsened the COVID-19 crisis, devastating people’s jobs and very likely causing many more thousands to die.

And now, when cities and towns in his district are crying for help and leaders in his party are saying they can just go bankrupt: crickets.

I think Stauber the man, Stauber the former cop, knows better. But Stauber the politician has learned fast who he really serves: his party and president. He’s learned fast to become a political hack rather than a public servant.

Nice is just not enough; Stauber’s votes and lack of leadership are hurting people.

Erik Peterson

Esko