Reader's View: State Fair still a feasible possibility

This is in answer to the April 26 story, “ Is the Minnesota State Fair possible this year? ” Yes, it would be possible to check temperatures of fairgoers, and if someone’s temperature is over 102 they don't get in. It also would be necessary to explain the risks to the people who choose to go to the fair.

Let's not inflict more damage than the virus already is. Hundreds of millions of dollars in fair business could be lost. I know solutions aren’t 100%, but the fair is feasible, and it would be helpful to avoid a loss of revenue.

Tom Bowman

Maple Grove, Minnesota