99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: State Fair still a feasible possibility

Reader's View.jpg
By Tom Bowman, Maple Grove, Minnesota
May 01, 2020 at 7:00 AM

This is in answer to the April 26 story, “ Is the Minnesota State Fair possible this year? ” Yes, it would be possible to check temperatures of fairgoers, and if someone’s temperature is over 102 they don't get in. It also would be necessary to explain the risks to the people who choose to go to the fair.

Let's not inflict more damage than the virus already is. Hundreds of millions of dollars in fair business could be lost. I know solutions aren’t 100%, but the fair is feasible, and it would be helpful to avoid a loss of revenue.

Tom Bowman

Maple Grove, Minnesota

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten