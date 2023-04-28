Reader's View: Speak up for tax breaks that help families
Imagine how millions of families felt when the expanded Child Tax Credit was not renewed.
In this time of taxes due, inflation making prices rise, and rents going up, the News Tribune editorial on April 20 calling for the preservation of a modest tax break for Duluth residents made sense (Our View: “ Duluth City Council: Don't take away tax break, even if modest ”).
Imagine how millions of families felt when the expanded Child Tax Credit was not renewed. After all, this credit reached 90% of families, cut child poverty by 46%, and made it possible for families experiencing poverty to buy food and pay bills.
So let’s remember to speak to our elected officials on all levels to pass initiatives that benefit all families, like renewing the expanded Child Tax Credit, passing a renter tax credit so those in poverty no longer pay 30% to 90% of their wages for rent, and other ladders out of poverty.
Our voices can help put America on the road to equity for all.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Washington
