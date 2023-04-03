Reader's View: Sorry, DNT, but nukes are a local concern

I was very dismayed at the News Tribune for its smug, even sarcastic editorial on March 20 dismissing the Duluth City Council’s taking up the issue of nuclear weapons (Our View: “ Nukes treaty doomed — by Duluth City Hall? ”).

It’s clearly a local issue that the amount projected to be spent for nuclear weapons in the U.S. in the coming decade is $634 billion, according to the Arms Control Association. I’m sure the editorial board cannot fail to see the relevance of this number to the laundry list of needs its tirade of an editorial enumerated.

What I find even more disconcerting is the newspaper’s faithfully and predictably toeing the establishment line, cheerleading U.S. wars and militarism. An example is the long list of commentaries from local veteran Dave Boe on the wonders of the military, PR for the 148th Fighter Wing, the militarized air show, etc.

Yet, this one act by city councilors to dare consider opposition to the most obscene of military weapons could not be tolerated by the newspaper.

I’d go further to say the News Tribune’s rationalization and adulation of all things military parallels that of politicians at all levels of government who crassly crunch numbers and conclude they have nothing to gain and everything to lose by challenging militarism. Better to get on the bandwagon or just be silent.

Not to be outdone, Mayor Emily Larson was quick to get down to the Duluth harbor and rub shoulders with other flag-wavers, all claiming peace credentials, as they commissioned the newest weapon of war last May, the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul. In her recent state of the city address, the mayor was all about vision, but questioning where tax money goes was apparently beyond her ken.

Indeed, nuclear weapons and militarism are local issues, politically and economically — the newspaper’s editorial notwithstanding.

Robert Kosuth

Duluth