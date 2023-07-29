Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Reader's View: Solving climate change can start by rejecting deniers

The climate is warming, the consequences are dire, and our activities are the cause. We are all part of the problem.

Opinion by Peter Leschak, Side Lake
Today at 7:31 AM

During his presidency, one of the myriad falsehoods Donald Trump told was that climate change is a “Chinese hoax.” Although his misinformation about COVID-19 may have cost lives over the long term, his lie about global warming was probably worse.

In fact, human-caused global warming as a real phenomenon was first mentioned over 100 years ago; and while the operations of the biosphere are complex, the science behind the greenhouse effect is straightforward and well understood. The evidence of our agency began with the start of the coal-fired Industrial Revolution. Ice-core data, for example, is overwhelming.

I would love to deny that our consumption of fossil fuels is edging us toward catastrophe, but denial is not honestly possible. The climate is warming, the consequences are dire, and our activities are the cause. We are all part of the problem.

But the good news is we are all therefore part of the solution. Not only can we fix this, but the necessary changes can generate new economic opportunities. Step one is rejecting the lies of Trump and other deniers.

Peter Leschak

Side Lake

