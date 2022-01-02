Reader's View: Solutions to homelessness right in front of us

Two recent News Tribune stories featured separate Duluth city concerns that could solve each other’s issues.

One (“ As homeless crisis worsens, Duluthians strive for new solutions ,” Dec. 12) addressed solutions for our “extreme housing crisis,” namely homelessness. Mayor Emily Larson stated that a viable solution could be a staffed warehouse with single-unit dwellings inside. An important feature, as noted by Ieasha Young of Chum, who previously experienced homelessness, is that “having their own door is life-changing.”

The other article addressed the complexities of converting the old St. Louis County Jail at the Civic Center into a mixed-income apartment building (“ Developer works to transform Duluth jail into mixed-income apartment building ,” Dec. 17).

A solution: Remodel the jail cells to provide a sheltered refuge with the freedom of having your own door.

Nicole Wise

Duluth