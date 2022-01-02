99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Solutions to homelessness right in front of us

Remodel the jail cells to provide a sheltered refuge with the freedom of having your own door.

By Nicole Wise, Duluth
January 02, 2022 at 7:00 AM

Two recent News Tribune stories featured separate Duluth city concerns that could solve each other’s issues.

One (“ As homeless crisis worsens, Duluthians strive for new solutions ,” Dec. 12) addressed solutions for our “extreme housing crisis,” namely homelessness. Mayor Emily Larson stated that a viable solution could be a staffed warehouse with single-unit dwellings inside. An important feature, as noted by Ieasha Young of Chum, who previously experienced homelessness, is that “having their own door is life-changing.”

The other article addressed the complexities of converting the old St. Louis County Jail at the Civic Center into a mixed-income apartment building (“ Developer works to transform Duluth jail into mixed-income apartment building ,” Dec. 17).

A solution: Remodel the jail cells to provide a sheltered refuge with the freedom of having your own door.

Duluth

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

