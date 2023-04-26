99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Reader's View: Snow-emergency preparedness ‘a waste’

We have had the snowiest winter on record, including a monster storm just before Christmas, and the city didn’t declare a single snow emergency.

Opinion by David H. Sorenson, Duluth
Today at 10:11 AM

More than a year or so ago, the city of Duluth spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to put up cute little snow-emergency signs all over the city. Well, we have had the snowiest winter on record, including a monster storm just before Christmas, and the city didn’t declare a single snow emergency.

Duluth has been plowing snow for close to 100 years. I would think the Public Works Department knows how to organize and effectively plow streets without another layer of bureaucracy called “snow emergencies.”

It has cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. What a waste.

David H. Sorenson

Duluth

