Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Smoking ban in parks wrongly ‘snuck through’

While the marijuana ban received significant public attention, the expansion of the ordinance to also include tobacco products received virtually none.

Opinion by Joel Sipress, Duluth
Today at 8:19 AM

The Duluth City Council voted to ban all smoking — both marijuana and tobacco, including vaping — in all city parks (“ Duluth adopts pot ordinance, moves to soften proposed fines ,” Aug. 15).

While the marijuana ban received significant public attention, the expansion of the ordinance to also include tobacco products received virtually none, despite representing a significant change from previous city policy, which allowed tobacco use in most parks. City Council discussion focused almost entirely on the marijuana ban, with the tobacco ban treated almost as an afterthought. And the tobacco ban went virtually unmentioned in local media coverage, including in the News Tribune.

Regardless of how anyone feels about a blanket ban on tobacco use in city parks, we should all be concerned that a policy change of this magnitude was adopted with so little public attention.

Personally, I think the new policy is an overreach. While protections from the effects of secondhand smoke are vital, this sweeping ban on outdoor smoking strikes me as simply a way to harass smokers with little or no impact on public health. I say this as a non-smoker who can’t stand cigarette smoke.

Regardless of the merits of the new policy, it absolutely should not have been snuck through with so little public attention. We have been let down both by our city councilors and by our local media.

Joel Sipress

Duluth

The writer was a Duluth City Council member from 2014 to 2021, representing District 2 in eastern Duluth, including Congdon Park and Kenwood.

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

