99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Slow down on Park Point

On June 1, a fox pup was playing with its mother and two siblings in a somewhat-deserted street and surrounding yards, full of life and fun — until it was struck and killed by a passing car.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Tom Griggs, Duluth
Today at 2:25 PM

On June 2 at 5 a.m., 40 or more cars raced down Minnesota Avenue on Park Point, hurrying to get to the end for whatever event they deemed worthy of recklessly speeding 10 to 20 mph over the speed limit. They came in pods of three to five cars, so no one was held up by a long line.

I’ve had some experience with speeding down here. Three years ago, a neighbor and I were on the curb chatting about the nice weather when we were both almost killed by a drunk driver who hit the car in front of him, flipped his car, and missed taking both of us out by what felt like inches but was probably only slightly more. It was close enough that I experienced PTSD for two days.

My neighbor took an heroic effort to campaign to bring enforcement to Park Point. It included working with police, organizing volunteers to stand on the street with “slow down” signs, writing down license plates of speeders to send to the police, getting electronic speed and radar signs installed, and many other good efforts. All to no avail.

Here is the result: On June 1, a fox pup was playing with its mother and two siblings in a somewhat-deserted street and surrounding yards, full of life and fun — until it was struck and killed by a passing car. The victim could be a child or adult next time. Certainly, had the car been going 30 mph, it would not have happened.

We are now supporting a law, proposed in the Legislature this year but not acted upon, to allow cameras and radar here. It seems the only way to protect our neighbors, friends, children, and wildlife. Please ask legislators to support this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Griggs

Duluth

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: NLX an unaffordable, dead-end boondoggle
June 07, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Connie Joppa, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Judicial system has slowed insurrectionists
June 07, 2023 08:04 AM
 · 
By  David A. Sorensen, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Pride Month a beautiful time to celebrate love
June 03, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Susan Forever Moore, Las Cruces, New Mexico
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Players cheer from dugout.
Prep
Prep softball: Despite injury, Superior’s Ari Robillard keeps her head in the game
June 09, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
IMG_1688.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: The editing gene runs 24/7
June 09, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests &amp; Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
xxxxxx.N.DNT.AerialsC38.jpg
Local
Duluth to decide fate of Lester Park Golf Course
June 10, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi