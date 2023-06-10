Reader's View: Slow down on Park Point

On June 2 at 5 a.m., 40 or more cars raced down Minnesota Avenue on Park Point, hurrying to get to the end for whatever event they deemed worthy of recklessly speeding 10 to 20 mph over the speed limit. They came in pods of three to five cars, so no one was held up by a long line.

I’ve had some experience with speeding down here. Three years ago, a neighbor and I were on the curb chatting about the nice weather when we were both almost killed by a drunk driver who hit the car in front of him, flipped his car, and missed taking both of us out by what felt like inches but was probably only slightly more. It was close enough that I experienced PTSD for two days.

My neighbor took an heroic effort to campaign to bring enforcement to Park Point. It included working with police, organizing volunteers to stand on the street with “slow down” signs, writing down license plates of speeders to send to the police, getting electronic speed and radar signs installed, and many other good efforts. All to no avail.

Here is the result: On June 1, a fox pup was playing with its mother and two siblings in a somewhat-deserted street and surrounding yards, full of life and fun — until it was struck and killed by a passing car. The victim could be a child or adult next time. Certainly, had the car been going 30 mph, it would not have happened.

We are now supporting a law, proposed in the Legislature this year but not acted upon, to allow cameras and radar here. It seems the only way to protect our neighbors, friends, children, and wildlife. Please ask legislators to support this.

Tom Griggs

Duluth

