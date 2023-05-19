Reader's View: Skywalk lacks benches, bathrooms

As a part of my job, I often walk with clients in the skywalk in downtown Duluth. The good people who I walk with sometimes need help navigating through their day. Sometimes it's making sure they get the correct change or making an order for a sandwich or pizza. Sometimes it's getting them to their work on time. I'm privileged and glad that I am able to help.

One thing I can't always help with, though, is finding a place for them to sit down when they are tired or finding an unlocked restroom when they need one fast. I'm sure it's not just me and my walking partners who find this frustrating. How do we expect our downtown to be welcoming and attract more people if there are so few available restrooms or places to take a load off your feet for a few minutes before you shop at the next store?

I love it that the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center provides a place to sit and talk and meet other walkers. I was disappointed recently when we found its restrooms locked on the first floor on the harbor side. We had been able to count on that being one of the very few open after getting back to taking our walks after the worst of the pandemic. Perhaps they will be open next time. The DECC has been wonderfully welcoming this past year.

My walking companions and I are some of the greatest champions for the skywalk and downtown Duluth. We are very friendly and always greet others with a hello and a smile. Please make us feel welcome by giving us a few benches and some restrooms. I'm sure many others would also feel more welcome then to spend time and money in downtown Duluth.

Dee Ellen Dressler

Duluth

