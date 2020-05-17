99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Shows of democracy are not ‘mob rule’

By Andrew C. Jarocki, Duluth
May 17, 2020 at 7:00 AM

I was disappointed that Judge Dale Harris’ May 8 column in the News Tribune did not articulate a more nuanced perspective on the balance between individual liberty and collective security (A Judge’s View: “ Mob rule will only make matters worse” ).

As we navigate a new world of quarantines with far-reaching technologies that can monitor compliance, a mature discussion of how to responsibly protect our rights is desperately needed. Harris disdained democracy as “mob rule,” but our concern over the limitless power of the state is not “fueled by junk science and wild conspiracy.”

Plaintiffs who have had their rights injured should practice social distancing toward Judge Harris’ court and seek justice elsewhere.

Andrew C. Jarocki

Duluth

