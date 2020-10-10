99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Sedate, move animals instead of hunting them

Reader's View.jpg
By Patricia Richard-Amato, Duluth
October 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM

The Sept. 18 story, “ Minnesota woman shoots trophy bull elk on hunt of a lifetime – only 3 miles from home,” made me very sad. The story was about a hunter, from Lancaster, Minnesota, thrilled to finally draw a “once-in-a-lifetime” license to hunt elk. She had been eying one particular 7x8 “trophy” bull elk that was part of a nearby herd.

Her big chance came one afternoon after waiting maybe 45 minutes in a neighbor’s stand. When she looked up, she saw the animal she had been waiting for. Her husband yelled, “Shoot it, shoot it!” So she did. The bull elk, no doubt in great pain, stumbled for about 50 yards into the woods and died. A crowd soon gathered to take a look.

When I have asked hunters what joy they find in such brutal killings, they sometimes say it is one way to control overpopulations of animals who might otherwise starve.

The question I have is: might there not be better, less painful ways to solve the problem of overpopulation in specific areas? For one thing, might not such animals be sedated and moved to less-populated areas instead? For another, why couldn’t a means of sterilization be developed and used to keep their numbers down? Of course, such solutions would take careful planning and additional funding. But wouldn’t it be worth it?

How can we continue such brutal killings without considering possible alternatives? Look at the suffering we are causing many animals through no fault of their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patricia Richard-Amato

Duluth

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau