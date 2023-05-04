Reader's View: Scouting is fun, for everyone

You should consider joining scouts.

Scouting is fun for all ages. You learn many new things. You get to meet new people and go camping. You get to learn to pitch a tent and use a knife safely, as well as make a fire. One of the best things is that you get to go on fun trips, like summer camp at Camp Tomahawk. You also get to go on many other camping trips throughout the year.

You get to learn many new skills. You learn things like camping, fishing, woodworking, and chess. You earn merit badges for the skills you learn. Scouting helps you achieve so much in life and teaches you so many skills.

Anyone can join. Please consider joining scouts. I believe you will enjoy it as much as I do.

Michael Salo

ADVERTISEMENT

Proctor

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR









