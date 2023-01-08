Reader's View: Sad when Trump looked to as a role model

It was a shame the letter writer who compared former President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ also wrote that he has lost respect for humanity (“ Why allow the Trumps to be persecuted? ” Jan. 2).

I begged to differ when the letter claimed Trump is the subject of persecution and referred to the former president’s critics as Pharisees. Trump is a billionaire who still occupies his estate at Mar-a-Lago and can travel the world as he sees fit to visit or reside at his numerous other properties. He still exercises his constitutional right to hurl bigoted and racist insults at people who do not see fit to bow down to him. Conflating criticism with persecution defies belief.

People need to understand our country is led by a congress that passes laws and a president who enforces such laws. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas may occupy senior positions in the executive branch, but they are in no way running our country.

As for Garland appointing Jack Smith as a special counsel to investigate Trump? Not surprising, since there is plenty of evidence Trump instigated a violent insurrection and mishandled government records.

If people want to complain about the porous U.S. southern border, they may want to take issue with the conservative news media constantly harping on the idea the border with Mexico is open. Could this be one of the myriad reasons refugees and asylum seekers are risking their lives to come to America?

I seriously doubt Trump will ever change. History will simply remember him with a legacy of lewdness, vulgarity, profanity, adultery, greed, bullying, lying, and cheating. It’s rather sad when some Americans look to a morally decrepit person as a role model.

James N. Bragge

Carlton

