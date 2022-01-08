Reader's View: Rude to wrongly park in a handicap spot
It is a serious health and safety issue.
Recently, there have been articles in the News Tribune and in other media about people being rude to each other. I'd like to call attention to another form of rudeness, which is also illegal: parking in places designated for people with disabilities.
These spaces are convenient, close to buildings, and don't require a lot of walking to stores or offices. I can understand the temptation, especially in Duluth winters. However, for people with disabilities, these spaces are necessary, not just convenient. It is a serious health and safety issue.
Recently, at a grocery store in Kenwood, I spent 15 minutes trying to find an accessible parking place, but all the disability spaces were occupied by cars without disability plates or mirror tags. It was just one of many times disability parking has been misused.
Ann Roscoe
Duluth
