Reader's View: Republicans should stop following Trump

After 15 votes, Rep. Kevin McCarthy is now speaker of the House. So what then may “we the people” expect to better our lives?

Digging up bones on Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton’s emails, Benghazi, and unproven stolen-election claims are past issues that have cost taxpayers money. It’s time to move on!

Cutting Social Security, defunding the military, and not raising the debt limit seem to be on Republicans' radar — even though, during President Donald Trump’s term the debt ceiling was raised three times.

President Joe Biden’s popularity is now at 40% and isn’t falling. The job market is healthy, unemployment is at a 50-year low, and the economy is a worldwide issue not caused by Biden (126 countries have a higher inflation rate than the U.S., according to Trading Economics ).

Trump has caused disharmony, as we saw in Brazil when Jair Bolsenard’s followers demonstrated like America's did on Jan. 6, 2021. The so-called patriots in the Capitol insurrection were merely thugs led by Trump, a pied piper leading followers off a cliff and into a world of fantasy. He has followers believing he is the chosen one.

Wake up, America. Trump’s days are numbered, even if he has hijacked the Republican Party. And that’s after he was formerly a Democrat who even donated to the Clintons. The Clintons even attended Trump’s wedding in 2005.

Tim Kaspari

Wrenshall