Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Republicans share blame with Trump

Reader's View.jpg
By Cheryl Dannenbring, Duluth
May 11, 2020 at 7:00 AM

I think there is an honorable set of values embraced by most Americans. It includes a strong work ethic, respect for innovation and education, and a desire to treat others with equality, honesty, and compassion. I hope we give these standards serious thought.

Currently, we have a president who does not seem to value honesty, who is so egocentric that he may be incapable of compassion, who disdains the advice of educated people, and who is championed by hate groups. Yet the Republican Party, as a whole, has condoned his erratic, uninformed, and divisive leadership.

Every once in a while, someone is willing to say what others undoubtedly feel. Stuart Stevens, a Republican political consultant, recently published a book, “It Was All a Lie.” He wrote, referring to the coronavirus, “What is happening now is the inevitable result of a party that embraced fear, weaponized xenophobia, and regarded facts as dangerous.” He also wrote, “Don’t just blame President Trump. Blame me and all the other Republicans who aided and abetted and, yes, benefited from protecting a political party that has become dangerous to America.”

I think these words are a call for new leadership and a return to the values we know to be worthy of the United States of America.

Cheryl Dannenbring

Duluth

