Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Republicans’ misinformation unfair, manipulative

We fiendish Democrats want to grab their guns, we often hear.

Opinion by Peter W. Johnson, Superior
Today at 9:12 AM

I am a Democrat who is sick and tired of being typecast as an evil person by conservatives who want to vilify us.

First, we are not in favor of making the U.S. a socialist nation. Some of our wealthiest business leaders approve of the need to raise the taxes of billionaires and millionaires and of making them pay more taxes than their secretaries. Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and others welcome having their taxes raised. Buffett said don’t coddle us, raise our taxes, we can afford them. Other millionaires and billionaires feel the same way.

Yet, conservatives like to circulate a false narrative about any attempts to increase taxes being socialist plots, despite the Preamble to the Constitution urging us all to “promote the general welfare.”

Many large businesses seem to think that none of their taxes should go to social safety nets that help their hard-working employees put food on the table and pay their mortgages and rents. Some fight to keep every last penny of their wealth while threatening to damage our credit by refusing to raise the debt ceiling.

Conservatives also sometimes claim Democrats hate God. They should tell that to the millions of Democrats who regularly attend church.

Unfortunately, often for the purpose of defending President Donald Trump, Democrats are accused of bizarre criminal acts, like running a sex-trafficking ring run from the basement of the White House or hiring actors to fake the deaths of children who actually were killed by a mass shooter at Sandy Hook.

Why? Because we fiendish Democrats want to grab their guns, we often hear. This, too, is something not true about Dems!

Peter W. Johnson

Superior

