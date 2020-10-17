99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Republicans, heed the words of pioneer senator

By Nancy Lanthier Carroll, Duluth
October 17, 2020 at 9:00 AM

Time magazine’s 100 Women of the Year issue in March included an article about Margaret Chase Smith. Smith was the only woman U.S. senator in 1950. She was from Maine. And she was bold enough to challenge Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin and his hunt for communists in the U.S. She said American citizens had the “right to protest” and a “right to hold independent thought.” She warned the senator and the entire congressional body, “I don’t want to see the Republican Party rise to victory on the four horses of calumny: fear, ignorance, bigotry, and smear.”

The more things change, it seems, the more they remain the same.

