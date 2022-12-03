Reader's View: Republican playbook full of dirty tricks

Democrats have won the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections. President Joe Biden won the popular vote by 7 million votes. If we had had a one-person/one-vote election, that would be the obvious end of it, but our anti-democratic Electoral College system gave Republicans their bogus rationale for challenging Biden’s win. Luckily, the courts ruled against their “big lie” more than 60 times, finding absolutely no evidence of meaningful fraud. Other threats to our democracy include gerrymandering, where politicians choose their voters instead of the other way around, and voter suppression, such as limiting voting sites and times and purging registration rolls, etc. And, of course, money rules our elections. A mere 50 donors spent $1.1 billion on the 2022 elections. Those are heavy thumbs on the scale of electoral justice.

Republicans know that demographic changes do not lean in their favor and seem intent on doing away with what’s left of our flawed and fragile democracy. Their playbook is full of dirty tricks, including the ultimate one, the overthrow of our government, as their coup attempt demonstrated. The Jan. 6 Capitol riot was not spontaneous, and comprised only one facet of their wide-ranging plot.

Even with an improved election system, voters would still have to sort through the blizzard of lies and fear-mongering in campaign ads. Also, the psychology of fascist cults has proven to be a dangerous attraction. Many wolves in sheep’s clothing remain in office, and we must never stop defending our democratic freedoms from their skullduggery.

David A. Sorensen

Duluth

