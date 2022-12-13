Reader's View: Reporting on military actions shouldn’t differ

U.S. forces attacking Iraq and Russian forces attacking Ukraine are both the same thing in my view: criminal.

When “non-state actors” in Iraq planted improvised explosive devices alongside roads to maim or kill U.S. troops, these Iraqis were portrayed as evil terrorists. But now, when Ukrainians do the same to Russian troops, the U.S. media glorifies the actions. Consider the Nov. 21 New York Times headline, “On the river at night, ambushing Russians.” Ukrainians were characterized as acting appropriately by trying to main and kill those who illegally invaded their country. Why didn’t Iraqis get the same treatment?

Both Russian troops in Ukraine and U.S. troops in Iraq are doing similar things. Innocent soldiers have to carry out criminal acts put into motion by psychopaths in Moscow and Washington, D.C.

It is our media’s job to do everything they can to report the truth about fake superpower “wars” against smaller nations, instead of being biased and portraying U.S. and Ukraine violence as being really cool and clandestine.

What is going on in Ukraine is not a James Bond movie. It is real and maddening, and innocents on both sides are being butchered.

Frank Erickson

Minneapolis

