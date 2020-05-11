99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Relief must include more food benefits

By Dr. Nyasha Spears, Duluth
May 11, 2020 at 7:00 AM

In the pending virus-relief legislation in Congress, we all need to support increased funding for SNAP food benefits available in our area, along with extending expanded unemployment benefits through 2020. Increasing federal funding aid to Minnesota will soften the economic losses across the state.

Rep. Pete Stauber and Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar can have firm influence to make these programs readily accessible and ample to protect the economy and protect the health of our families.

As a local family physician, I see the real possibility of hunger and homelessness threatening our community members. We must rise to the aid of others, and the pending congressional legislation to increase food benefits is essential.

Dr. Nyasha Spears

Duluth

