Reader's View: ‘Rejecting evil is hardly discriminatory’

Is it any wonder Missouri issued an emergency ruling halting "experimental gender transition interventions" for minors? A former health care worker publicly exposed the treatments as “ morally and medically appalling” and “human experimentation .”

Yet, after passing an abortion law that’s tantamount to murder, it’s become abundantly clear from Minnesota DFLers’ rush to pass a transgender-refuge bill that threatens to strip child custody from non-consenting parents that Democrats are making Minnesota a sanctuary state for evil, as a pastor stated March 23 in the Brainerd Dispatch.

Seeing teachings and public policies deemed central to maintaining our constitutional republic attacked and knowing not one congressional House Democrat voted in favor of a parental-rights bill shows Democrats’ seditious resolve. Demanding tolerance of diverse viewpoints absent reality — which manifests beliefs like “evil is benign” and “rejecting sin is discriminatory” — intentionally serves leftist narratives, not truth. It’s a con analogous to tactics detailed in a 1978 California Department of Corrections training document titled, “The anatomy of a setup.”

The Jan. 2 letter in the News Tribune, “ The law doesn’t condone our biases ,” highlighted an example: the still-ongoing, decade-long religious persecution of a Colorado cake baker , notwithstanding apparent insecurities of the t rans-activist-lawyer who admittedly targeted him .

Until the constitutional primacy of natural human rights is legally affirmed, Democrats will exploit the rule of law as a cudgel to destroy this country, notwithstanding the upcoming case 303 Creative v. Elenis .

Rejecting evil is hardly discriminatory. Laws granting states discretionary powers to selectively attack the inviolable rights of citizens they’re constitutionally obligated to protect is the deprivation of rights (18 USC, Section 242). Any wonder Townhall columnist Dennis Prager concluded that “ LGBTQ+ ‘Pride’ Is Totalitarian .”

“ Shut down the transgender industry ” and d efend schools from perverted adults , as PJ Media declared in March. Instead, fund school choice and support employment systems that put Americans who’ve earned it first.

Warner Gouin

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

