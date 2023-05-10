Reader's View: Reject modern, miniscule apartment designs
Daily quality-of-life impacts, like adequate soundproofing and sufficient unit space, get ignored for more easily marketable amenities.
No one doubts there’s a lack of housing supply, either rental or occupant-owned. However, the current trend of developers to prioritize new, small, "luxury" apartments — a term I argue developers use loosely — has, so far, left us only with increased rents and unit-size downgrades.
Daily quality-of-life impacts, like adequate soundproofing and sufficient unit space, get ignored for more easily marketable amenities. If you decorate using the most recent interior-design trends, regardless of the actual quality of the workmanship or finish, and add a communal patio that doesn't get touched in the winter, you've got a recipe for a $1,400-a-month studio.
I recently toured a newly constructed complex in St. Paul and was blown away at the cost compared to the unit's size and quality. I shudder to think what these buildings will look like in 50 years. I do not believe for a second they will hold up long-term.
Is the solution new government regulations or guidelines for developers? No, probably not. If developers could profitably build a complex with large, one-bedroom units and quality soundproofing, perhaps they would. Even better would be modestly sized single-family homes.
All I know is, as a renter watching prices of single-family homes soar out of reach, something has to give — or we're all going to be living in micro apartments.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chad Smith
St. Paul
________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the
author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for
style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.
ADVERTISEMENT